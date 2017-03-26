Uber to Halt Autonomous Testing Program

Following a crash involving a self-driving Uber test car over the weekend, the ride-hailing company will reportedly suspend its autonomous testing program, Bloomberg reports. The incident, which happened on Friday evening in Tempe, Arizona, involved one of Uber's Volvo XC90 self-driving test cars—which had a driver and passenger inside, who were both uninjured—and a Ford Edge that ran into the Volvo, causing it to land on its side.

As a result, an Uber spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that the ride-hailing company will suspend its autonomous vehicle testing in Arizona until the investigation surrounding the recent crash is completed. Uber will also put its autonomous testing in Pittsburgh on hiatus, too.

Josie Montenegro, Tempe police information officer, said, "There was a person behind the wheel. It is uncertain at this time if they were controlling the vehicle at the time of the collision." Considering that a recent report found that human intervention took place once nearly every minute during past autonomous testing for Uber, it could be likely.

Given how resilient Uber has been in the wake of recent setbacks, this could just be a minor inconvenience, or this could also be one of the final straws that breaks the camel's back.