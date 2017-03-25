Self-Driving Uber Involved in Crash in Arizona

A self-driving Uber was involved in a collision Friday night, according to ABC News' Phoenix affiliate. The vehicle, which was carrying a passenger at the time, was reportedly hit by a Ford Edge that failed to yield, flipping the self-driving Volvo XC90 prototype onto its side. Luckily, there were no injuries. It's still unclear whether the car was being piloted by the human in the driver's seat or by its robo-chauffeur when the collision occurred, but based on reports that Uber's self driving cars need human intervention every mile, it wouldn't be surprising if the car was under human control at the time.

Local news source Fresco News posted the following tweet. The mechanically compassionate should turn away from the gruesome image of a perfectly-good XC90 in such a battered state.