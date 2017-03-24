Will the New Chevy Corvette ZR1 Use Active Aerodynamics?

Officially, we know almost zilch about Chevrolet's forthcoming track-ready Corvette. Unofficially, of course, we know quite a bit—or at least, we can take a series of fiarly educated guesses. We know it'll likely be called the ZR1. We know it may have an all-new, DOHC V-8. We know it'll likely be the swan song for the seventh-generation Corvette before the all-new, mid-engined C8 Corvette arrives. And now, we know it may have active aerodynamics.

We know that thanks to a patent published on Thursday and dug up by AutoGuide, which details an active aero system for a Corvette. Specifically, a front-engined, C7-generation Corvette, based on the patent drawings. The filing includes details on a series of moving aerodynamic alterations, including active hood shutters, movable diffusers and splitters, and a moving spoiler, among other pieces. The system would even regulate the vehicle's height as needed.

General Motors, unsurprisingly, was cagey when pressed on the issue. "We have no comment at this time,” Chevy spokesperson and former Motor Trend staffer Ron Kiino told AutoGuide.

So why are we guessing the active aerodynamics are bound for the upcoming Corvette ZR1? Well, considering the prototypes we've seen zipping around everywhere from Michigan to Laguna Seca have been caught wearing aggressive aerodynamic elements (including some with Boeing-spec wings out back), it seems likely that aerodynamics will be a key weapon in the track-focused Corvette's arsenal. In addition, if the C7 is on its way out, there aren't many opportunities left for General Motors to break out a new aerodynamic setup for the current-generation car.

Assuming this is true, it could mean that the ZR1 has even greater potential to dominate the world's road courses. After all, it was Lamborghini's new active aerodynamic system dubbed Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva that helped the Huracan Performante set a new Nurburgring production car lap record. If active aero could help Lambo shave roughly half a minute off the Huracan's lap time...who knows what it could do for the new ZR1?