The Apple Watch Could Soon Know When You're Driving, So It Distracts You Less

Apple has patented a program for its Apple Watch that would restrict what notifications the wrist-mounted mini-computer displays when its determines that its wearer is behind the wheel.

The patent, which was granted by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office on Thursday and dug up by 9to5Mac, would enable a "wearable device" (which, in Apple's world these days, pretty much means the Apple Watch alone) to determine whether a vehicle is in use by using the built-in accelerometers and other sensors, and whether the person wearing said device happens to be driving said vehicle.

Should the Apple Watch wearer also be the driver, a special protocol kicks in on the smartwatch, reducing the number of notifications and telling the watch to "ignore a recognized gesture"—like, say, lighting up whenever the driver turns his wrist towards his face.