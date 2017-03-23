The Apple Watch Could Soon Know When You're Driving, So It Distracts You Less
The tech giant has patented a system that would restrict the notifications pinging on a driver's wrist.
Apple has patented a program for its Apple Watch that would restrict what notifications the wrist-mounted mini-computer displays when its determines that its wearer is behind the wheel.
The patent, which was granted by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office on Thursday and dug up by 9to5Mac, would enable a "wearable device" (which, in Apple's world these days, pretty much means the Apple Watch alone) to determine whether a vehicle is in use by using the built-in accelerometers and other sensors, and whether the person wearing said device happens to be driving said vehicle.
Should the Apple Watch wearer also be the driver, a special protocol kicks in on the smartwatch, reducing the number of notifications and telling the watch to "ignore a recognized gesture"—like, say, lighting up whenever the driver turns his wrist towards his face.
Depending on how it's configured, the Apple system could restrict either some or all alerts on the Watch, according to the patent.
"In some embodiments, notifications are completely prevented while the user is controlling the vehicle. In other embodiments, high priority notifications such as emergency calls are permitted while low priority notifications such as incoming e-mails are suppressed," the patent filing reads.
Likewise, while the system could be set up to allow users to decide whether to turn it on, "in other embodiments it may be controlled by the manufacturer and inaccessible to the user (e.g., to comply with regulatory requirements on driver distraction.)"
While the filing and accompanying illustration seem to imply a human driving a car, the filing suggests the program could also be used by anyone "steering a bicycle, flying an airplane, navigating a boat or ship, etc."
That said...distracting cycling doesn't seem to be contributing to the rise in deaths on American roadways in quite the same way as people futzing around on their iDevices while driving appears to be.
- RELATEDApple Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit for Not Blocking Texting and DrivingComplaint alleges the company has had the ability to lock out drivers' iPhones since 2008.READ NOW
- RELATEDAmericans Really Want an Apple Car, Study FindsSo what if Apple probably isn't planning on making one?READ NOW
- RELATEDFamily Suing Apple Over Fatal Crash, Claiming FaceTime ResponsibleThe family contends the iPhone app played a role in the death of their 5-year-old daughter.READ NOW
- RELATEDAccording to Everything, You Are a Really Terrible DriverCongratulations, your shitty driving killed more Americans this year than terrorism, gun violence or AIDS.READ NOW
- RELATEDJaguar Ad Dinged by Watchdog Group for Encouraging Distracted Driving"Drive time is no longer down time," the ad says, and OH GOD WHY WON'T YOU PEOPLE STOP?READ NOW