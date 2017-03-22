Watch the 1,360-HP Nio EP9 Set a Nurburgring Record for Electric Cars

Remember the old high school game, "Seven Minutes in Heaven?" Well, last autumn, NextEV's electric Nio EP9 supercar played its own version: "Seven Minutes in the Green Hell." On October 14th, 2016, the battery-powered speed machine blitzed around the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7:05.12—a lap time that earns it a new 'Ring record for electric cars. And now, Nio has released video of the 1,360-horsepower supercar taking its borderline-bonkers lap.

Now, the business of new Nurburgring lap records has been a little contentious lately. Lamborghini has come under fire in recent weeks over allegations that it fudged the video of the 6:52 lap set by the Huracan Performante at the famed German race track. But the video below of the Nio EP9 blasting around the 'Ring —which forgoes a speedometer for a stopwatch, a map of the track, and a picture-in-picture view of driver Peter Dumbreck pushing the car to its limits—doesn't trip our B.S. sensors the way some clips do.