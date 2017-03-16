In the Tech Sector, Opinions on the Autonomous Timeline Vary
Mixed messages from the Bosch Connected World conference.
Automakers and automotive suppliers at the Bosch Connected World conference in Berlin, Germany, gave differing timelines for the roll-out of fully-autonomous vehicles, according to Automotive News.
Chipmaker Nvidia was on the bullish side, with CEO Jen-Hsun Huang, citing advances in deep learning and artificial intelligence, predicting we could see fully self-driving cars on roads by 2025. The world's largest automotive supplier Bosch, on the other hand, thought the technology would take longer to finalize. The difference in outlook between the companies is especially notable, since just yesterday and at the same conference, the pair announced a partnership on a next-generation onboard AI supercomputer for autonomous vehicles, slated to go into production in the beginning of the next decade.
Meanwhile, BMW's head of autonomous driving, Elmar Frickenstein, said that the German automaker would have an SAE-level 3 autonomous vehicle ready by 2021, but also that it might be able to produce "level four or five autonomous cars in the same year," Automotive News reports.
The Drive would like to reiterate its previous position that even a lot of the experts are talking out of their asses.
- RELATEDBosch, Nvidia Partner on Artificial Intelligence Supercomputer for Autonomous CarsMassively powerful unit could make automated driving "possible in every situation" by the next decade, says Bosch CEO.READ NOW
- RELATEDBosch Wants to Take the Pain out of Finding a Parking SpaceCrowdsourced data, high-res maps, and artificial intelligence will team up to help you park faster.READ NOW
- RELATEDNvidia is Teaching Audi's Autonomous Cars How to DriveAnd the two companies plan to have advanced self-driving cars on the road by 2020.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord, Amazon, and Starbucks Make Sense of the Connected CarUsing Amazon's Alexa, drivers of new Ford vehicles will be able to order Starbucks in advance while driving up to the coffee shop.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow Will Motorcycles Fit Into Our Autonomous, Connected Future?Two wheels may be the last bastion of unconnected motoring—but not for long.READ NOW