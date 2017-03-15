Jaguar I-Pace Production Car Will Look Just Like Concept

It hasn't been until recent years that the designs of concept cars genuinely end up making their way into production form—and even today, it's can still be quite rare. With the introduction of the Jaguar I-Pace, however—Jaguar's entrant into the EV market—the production car will look convincingly similar to the concept car that debuted just several weeks ago at the Geneva Motor Show.

Speaking to Autocar, Matt Beaven, chief exterior designer at Jaguar, said, "So the I-Pace really isn’t just another show car. Design-wise, we were working on the production version of the I-Pace at the same time as the concept." Beaven added, "We were keen not to over-promise...the production version shouldn’t let you down. It will end up being very similar."

Most recently, the very car that debuted at Geneva—the unmissable 'photon red' car—was caught roaming the streets of London on its very first drive on public roads. Remarking on the car's road debut, Ian Callum, director of design at Jaguar, said, "Driving the concept on the streets is really important for the design team. It’s very special to put the car outside and in the real-world. You can see the true value of the I-Pace's dramatic silhouette and powerful proportions when you see it on the road, against other cars."

The all-electric SUV, Jaguar claims, will get to 60 mph in roughly four seconds, has a range of more than 300 miles, and its electric motors together develop 395 hp and 516 lb-ft of instantaneous torque. To see just how it looks on real roads, take a look at the gallery below.