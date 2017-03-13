Volvo's Announces Its Electric Vehicle Will Cost Less Than $40,000

Pricing and range were revealed for the new Volvo electric vehicle and both numbers are promising. According to reports, US Volvo Chief Lex Kerssemakers is stating the new electric vehicle will cost between $35,000 and $40,000. This is on the lower half of the spectrum for the Volvo brand and in the direct line of fire for the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3.

Kerssemakers went on to say the Volvo electric vehicle should get around 250 miles of range. Volvo views range as something very important to consider as they don’t want any potential range anxiety among buyers used to extended ranges in the brand's luxury gasoline lineup.

It is definitely interesting to see what type of points Volvo is harping long (range and price), since both are very close to the Tesla Model 3. This comes at a time where Tesla sales are doing very well in Volvo’s home country of Sweden.

Expect to see the Volvo EV go on sale sometime in 2019.