How EV Research Is Slowly Destroying Arab Dictatorships And the Russian Mafia

Five years ago Tesla was worth less than Sears, the Chevy Volt was practically being given away, and the price of oil was nearly double what it is now.

Today electric vehicles are having an even tougher mountain to climb in the marketplace. Oil prices have collapsed due to record inventories. EV subsidies have melted away. Demand is low, and to be brutally blunt, nobody seems to be making a plugged nickel with these battery powered cars without the American taxpayer making it possible.

Yet the electric vehicle is going to be a mainstay in your life. Gas will be there too, but not as much

Beyond the epic boom in investment by Ford, GM, Volkswagen, and the even greater investments by Tesla, Apple, Samsung, and hundreds of other small and large companies whose products depend on battery performance, there is an unspoken ingredient, an almost Star Wars like force, that is moving all of these forces into developing a better battery.

Academia.