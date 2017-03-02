Is Uber Blaming Customer Flight on an ex-Employee's Blog?

Susan Fowler Rigetti may have left the toxic workplace at Uber behind, but her problems with the mobility company may be just getting started. Today she announced on Twitter that her former employer could be trying to pin the blame of the hundreds of thousands of account closures on her.

On February 19, Rigetti wrote a detailed post on her personal blog describing her "strange year" at Uber. Her employment as a reliability engineer at the transportation network began with sexual harassment, and was repeatedly punctuated by incidents of gender discrimination and political sabotage.

Her post quickly spread across the Internet, and Uber once again found itself under fire from the public. CEO Travis Kalanick quickly responded, and promised that Huffington and Holder—who has previously lobbied states against requiring driver fingerprints on behalf of Uber—would lead an independent investigation.

However, Rigetti reported on Twitter that there appears to be a smear campaign forming against her, and requested that she be notified if anyone is contacted with requests for stories or personal information about her. Today she shared with her followers that she believes that Uber is blaming her for the high number of accounts that users have closed, and to defend herself against those possible claims has retained employment law firm Baker Curtis & Schwartz.