McLaren 720S Will Have a Fancy New Folding Digital Gauge Display
The hiding screen limits unnecessary visual distractions.
Leading up to its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, McLaren has been devoted to serializing information on the British automaker's new mid-range supercar, the 720S. Today's tidbit is that the new supercar will have a shiny new digital gauge display that folds in and out of the dashboard.
The new display, featured in a press release posted by McLaren on Wednesday, has two different viewing options for the driver. When he or she wants to be less distracted behind the wheel (which should probably be more often than not) or wants less car status information, the driver can select the folded screen option, which shows the selected transmission mode, speed, and RPMs. When the screen is folded out, the driver sees the full 8-inch screen, which shows a larger speedometer and tachometer, as well as trip information, vehicle status, fuel level, outside temperature, warning lights, and everything else you might expect to see on a digital gauge cluster.
The 720S will be the successor to the 650S. Previously, McLaren announced that the 720S would have drift mode, have the ability to jaunt from 0 to 124 miles per hour in 7.8 seconds thanks to a new 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 motor, and be able to come back down to standstill from that speed in just 4.6 seconds.
See the screen in action below.
- RELATEDThe McLaren 720S Will Do 0-124 MPH in 7.8 SecondsThe new mid-range supercar will pack a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the McLaren 720S Drift Across a Track Ahead of Its Geneva Motor Show RevealWe were already under the impression the new McLaren supercar liked to drift...but now we have proof.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren P14 Image Leaks Weeks Before RevealThe successor to the 650S shows its face before debuting at Geneva.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren's New P14 Supercar Has a Very Technical-Looking TailActive aerodynamics and a sleek design combine to create a technological tour de force.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch McLaren’s Sexy 650S Replacement, the P14, Blast Along British RoadsThe supercar isn't expected to be unveiled until 2017...but here it is.READ NOW