SpaceX's Reusable Rocket Is a Massive, Self-Flying Robot Supercomputer

Rocket Must Calculate Best Return Route " in a Fraction of a Second"

The secret, unsurprisingly, is massive amounts of math. The rocket booster you see above, in what looks like a take-off video run backwards, is really just a huge, self-flying robot. The issue is how to slow a spacecraft through planetary atmosphere at hypersonic speeds; according to Quartz, "SpaceX, in developing its reusable rocket, is the only organization to have brought a rocket back from space by actually flying it to Earth at that velocity, and it has shared its groundbreaking work on this aerodynamics problem with NASA to help scientists there plan future Martian missions." Slowing down is the first (extremely) tricky part; flying itself down and successfully landing is the next.

Doing that is even thornier than it might seem, since the enormous distances across space and contending with unreliable radio signals means communication with the rocket is unreliable at best. So the thing needs to fly itself, and to do that, it has to figure out how to get to the planet's surface without running out of fuel—a calculation that needs to happen "in a fraction of a second" before it crashes, according to Lars Blackmore, SpaceX's rocket team lead and formerly of MIT and Caltech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. According to Tim Fernholz at Quartz: