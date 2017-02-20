Mercedes-Benz Urban eTruck, World's First Electric Semi, on Roads Soon

Mercedes-Benz's Urban eTruck, originally unveiled as a concept in 2016, will soon make the leap to reality—at least on a small scale.

The world's first all-electric heavy-duty truck will roll onto highways this year, allotted to 20 potential customers still in discussions with the brand. Daimler's first-to-market example of EV hauling capabilities will have a range of up to 120 miles and a payload of 12.8 tons; the truck will also have "a permitted 18-ton or 25-ton gross vehicle weight," according to Autoblog, and a choice of refrigerated or dry-box body, or as a platform vehicle.