Mercedes-Benz Urban eTruck, World's First Electric Semi, on Roads Soon

Mercedes-Benz's Urban eTruck, originally unveiled as a concept in 2016, will soon make the leap to reality—at least on a small scale.
The world's first all-electric heavy-duty truck will roll onto highways this year, allotted to 20 potential customers still in discussions with the brand. Daimler's first-to-market example of EV hauling capabilities will have a range of up to 120 miles and a payload of 12.8 tons; the truck will also have "a permitted 18-ton or 25-ton gross vehicle weight," according to Autoblog, and a choice of refrigerated or dry-box body, or as a platform vehicle.
A Limited Testing Program With Full Mercedes Support
The Urban eTruck is being offered on the bases of a limited, 12-month test period. Potential customers, which are operators in the logistics, disposal, and food industries, according to Stefan Buchner of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, will be supported by M-B's road testing department.
Full production of the Urban eTruck is planned for 2020. The vehicle represents a larger push by Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler into the electrified work space, with the brand's Fuso eCanter light-duty electric truck being made available to 150 customers across the U.S., Europe, and Japan.