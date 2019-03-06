These Are the Hottest Tech Trends of the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show

Technology is everchanging and evolving to meet the wants and needs of consumers and bringing new experiences to every aspect of our lives. Short of something silicon obtaining sentience and breathing on its own, that's a good thing. The biggest names in auto were at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show and brought some of the newest trends and concepts with them, and The Drive has listed the hottest trends of this year's event. Everything has a Battery

Okay, maybe not everything, but the theme of Geneva this year heavily focuses around automakers showing off their latest battery-powered cars. Plug-in hybrids (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) are visiting center stage for nearly every manufacturer. Volkswagen brought an electric take on the classic dune buggy and even Mercedes-Benz had a fully charged minivan to show off. If we haven't had a clear picture of the industry's trend towards electric mobility from the past, this year's lineup at Geneva should show us that the industry is fully committed. OK Google

Connected services are becoming more streamlined, and one of the most effective ways to control your car whilst keeping your eyes on the road is by voice. Polestar's new Model 3 contender, the Polestar 2, is making its public footing at Geneva this year and relies heavily on Google-based services. That's because Polestar 2 car uses an infotainment system built on Android, meaning that most Google services are native to the car, including Assistant, Maps, and even the Play Store. For drivers who regularly use Android Auto, this feature may not necessarily be new; however, it is great to see OEMs becoming more ubiquitous with the platforms individuals use each and every day. Screens, Screens, and More Screens.

