Here's How Lyft Plans to Add 'Thousands' of Electric Cars to Its Freelance Driver Fleet

Lyft wants more drivers to use electric cars in order to reduce the environmental impact of its ride-hailing service. In a blog post, the company said it will add "thousands" of EVs through a rental program for drivers. Riders will also be able to request an electric car or hybrid through a new feature called Green Mode.

Electric cars will be added to Lyft's fleet through an expansion of the Express Drive program, which offers car rentals to Lyft drivers. The program originally targeted Lyft drivers who don't own cars or just don't want to use their personal vehicles for ride-hailing. But now, Lyft hopes to use Express Drive as a tool to get more of its drivers into electric cars.

Rentals include unlimited mileage, a maintenance plan, and insurance. At launch, unlimited charging is also included in the weekly rental rate, Lyft said, adding that electricity will come from 100-percent renewable sources. Because electricity is cheaper than gasoline or diesel, Lyft expects drivers to save "thousands of dollars per year" even if they do eventually have to pay for charging. Electric car rentals are currently available only in Seattle and Atlanta, but Lyft plans to introduce them in other regions throughout the year.

Lyft passengers in Seattle can also request a hybrid or electric car with the new Green Mode feature. Green Mode will gradually become available in other parts of the country, Lyft said, although its utility in any given city will depend on the number of hybrid and electric cars in the local fleet.