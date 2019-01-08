CES 2019: Video of Robot Allegedly Being Run Down By Tesla on Autopilot Looks Too Suspicious

A $2,000-per-day rentable robot that apparently rolled onto a parking lot was struck by a Tesla Model S allegedly on Autopilot in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The collision allegedly happened when engineers were transporting prototypes to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, according to the Daily Mail. However, the almost-too-good-to-be-true footage and exact positioning of a camera to capture the collision makes us believe the whole thing could be a PR stunt.

The accident, which happened on a busy section of Las Vegas' Paradise Road, allegedly damaged the robot irreparably and left Promobot Development Director Oleg Kivokurtsev in seeming shambles. The Tesla Model S, meanwhile, was allegedly operated by the vehicle’s autopilot with George Caldera inside the vehicle. It's unclear if Caldera was behind the wheel of the Model S or was simply a passenger riding along while someone else sat in the driver's seat.

“Of course we are vexed,” Kivokurtsev told the Daily Mail. “We brought this robot here from Philadelphia to participate at CES. Now it cannot participate in the event or be recovered. We will conduct an internal investigation and find out why the robot went to the roadway.”

“I switched this Tesla into a self-driving mode and it started to move,” said Caldera. “And wow! A robot on the Track! I thought the flivver would come round, but it bumped straightly into the (sic) it! I am so sorry, the robot looks cute. And my sincere apologies to the engineers.”