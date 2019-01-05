Toyota to Showcase Automated Driving Lexus LS Prototype at CES 2019

Per a Toyota press release, the company's Research Institute will be showing up to the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with a new semi-autonomous P4 prototype based on the current Lexus LS500h sedan.

This LS is packaged with two semi-autonomous systems that Toyota currently has in development, dubbed Guardian and Chauffeur. Guardian is intended to be a step above driver assistance technology already available in production vehicles, such as emergency braking, radar cruise control, and lane-keeping. Chauffeur is meant to fulfill the more lofty goal of maturing into a fully autonomous system, which would be able to function without driver input.

“Our Chauffeur development is focused on full autonomy, where the human is essentially removed from the driving equation, either completely in all environments, or within a restricted driving domain,” said TRI Vice President of Automated Driving, Ryan Eustice. “Guardian, on the other hand, is being designed to amplify human performance behind the wheel, not replace it."

This P4 vehicle adds significant hardware to the car on which it's based. Four cameras placed in the prototype's cardinal directions survey the environment around it. The production-spec radar system at the front of the LS500 has been modified to have a much greater field of view, with a sensor that can detect objects near or far. Eight LiDAR scanners have also been placed around the sedan's perimeter, minimizing any blind spots the system may have.