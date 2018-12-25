Rivals BMW, Daimler Move Ahead With Joint Mobility Service Venture

BMW and Daimler are fierce rivals when it comes to selling cars, but they are teaming up on the many services that currently offer alternatives to car ownership. The two automakers announced plans for a joint mobility service venture in March, and now say the plan has gained regulatory approval in all relevant markets.

Judging by a press release from the manufacturers, the project will involve pairing BMW and Daimler services that perform similar functions. Daimler's Car2Go and BMW's DriveNow will team up on car-sharing; Daimler-owned Moovel and BMW-controlled ReachNow will work on a "multimodal" service encompassing ride-hailing, taxis, and bike sharing; and similar programs will be set up for parking and electric car charging.

Note that BMW uses the ReachNow brand name for both car-sharing and ride-hailing in the United States. The company began offering both services through the same app and using the same fleet of vehicles in Seattle, where the company's U.S. headquarters are located, this July.