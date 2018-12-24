Ford Designs Noise-Canceling Dog Kennel for Puppies Bothered by Fireworks

Ford has designed a noise-canceling kennel that would spare dogs from the fear, anxiety, and stress so highly correlated with noisy fireworks and man’s best friends.

New Year’s Eve can be a harrowing experience for human beings in general, never mind those suffering from PTSD or children too young to understand what exactly is occurring. Those of us who grew up with dogs in our homes are well aware of just how freaked out they, too, can get during these noisy celebrations. Ford’s solution, the Quiet Kennel, is a pretty ingenious fix to that issue.