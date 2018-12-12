Trade Your iPhone for This Orange and Carbon-Trimmed McLaren Edition Smartphone

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has, for reasons somewhat beyond our understanding, come out with a special McLaren Edition of its OnePlus 6T flagship device. Hocked alongside the tagline, "Salute to Speed" (Fast cars, fast phones. Okay, I think we get it now), the McLaren Edition 6T comes in orange-and-carbon trim, is bundled with a handful of Macca-themed goodies, and gets a number of under-the-skin enhancements to make the thing browse Instagram with the urgency reminiscent of a 720S supercar.

Finally, a McLaren you can afford—if you've got $699 to splash on a new phone, that is.