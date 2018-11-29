Researchers Develop Touchscreen Method of Piloting Drones and Taking Photos

Computer graphics researchers at Purdue University have developed a touchscreen method of controlling drones in order to make the simultaneous taking of pictures easier, the university reports.

Professor of computer graphics technology Bedrich Benes and doctoral student Hao Kang worked with corporate researchers to build FlyCam, software which essentially combines the drone’s movements with that of its embedded camera. The result: an app that can be used through a tablet or smartphone, aimed to rid users of having to prioritize between safely maneuvering their UAVs and managing to take good photos.

“So the user doesn’t have to think about multiple controls for the drone and the camera,” Benes explained. “He or she can think about the drone as a simple three-dimensional flying camera that is being controlled by simple gestures on a touchscreen device.”

Published in IEEE Robotics and Automation Letters’ October Issue, the research explains that FlyCam can discern between one- or two-finger gestures, and by simply dragging across a device’s screen, the drone can be commanded to accelerate, turn, or capture images. Meanwhile, a double-tap moves the UAV backward, while a single-tap moves it forward.

“We did a user study and most of the users performed with the FlyCam better,” said Kang. “It is easier to use just a single simple mobile device compared to the combination of cumbersome remote controls.”