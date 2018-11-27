Gawk at This Clear Image of Mars Sent by the NASA InSight Lander

The first clear photo from the ground of Mars taken by NASA’s InSight lander was sent back to Earth this week. This one-megapixel photo follows an image sent back that was too dust covered to see the alien planet. InSight’s Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC) captured the photo—this camera is found on the lander’s robotic arm. The image shows the landscape of the Elysium Planitia, which is a large plain that’s located at the equator of Mars. After the photo was snapped, InSight transmitted the image back to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

NASA has shared the incredible, otherworldly images across social media, including the first dust covered photo with the caption: “My first picture on #Mars! My lens cover isn’t off yet, but I just had to show you a first look at my new home.”

As well as a simulation of the craft opening up 7-foot-wide solar panels that will be crucial to providing the lander with 700 watts of electricity on a clear enough day.