HRE Reveals First Set of Revolutionary 3D-Printed Titanium Wheels

HRE built two pairs of wheels in slightly different sizes of 20x9 inches and 21x12.5 inches, front and rear, respectively. The resulting quartet of wheels was then shod in Michelin tires and bolted to a McLaren P1, where they somehow made the exotic hypercar look conservative by comparison.

According to its video, HRE considers the wheel more a proof of concept and a technological showcase than something it can manufacture in large quantities, despite more efficient use of material than subtractive manufacturing methods such as machining. HRE makes no mention of what these wheels actually weigh, or how much they cost to produce—the latter could be the biggest hurdle between this style of wheel and the mass market.

Nevertheless, the doors that 3-D printed wheels such as this open are promising, and it might not be long before such wheels can be bought by just anyone.

It's not just the aftermarket that's exploring the possibilities of additive manufacturing, though. Both General Motors and Volkswagen tout the virtues of 3-D printed parts, which allow radical improvements to their design, or even low-cost personalization. Even BMW is in on the 3-D printing fun, but for a radically different purpose: Inflatable 3-D printed interiors.