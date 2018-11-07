Hyundai, Kia Will Provide Electric Cars to Southeast Asian Uber Rival Grab

Hyundai and sibling brand Kia will provide electric cars to Southeast Asian ride-hailing service Grab, which recently bought out Uber's operations in the region. The Korean automaker is also increasing its investment in Grab.

Hyundai, Kia, and Grab will launch a series of electric car pilot projects across Southeast Asia, beginning with Singapore in 2019, according to a Hyundai press release. These projects will focus on getting more electric cars into the hands of Grab drivers. The companies will also work to improve charging infrastructure in the region, Hyundai said.

Another goal of the partnership is to see how electric cars can be adapted to better serve in ride-hailing, Hyundai said. The companies will test "customized maintenance packages" for Grab drivers, and also study how electric cars perform in Southeast Asia's hot and humid climate. Hyundai plans to launch 38 green models—including electric cars—by 2025 across multiple brands and hopes to cultivate Southeast Asia as a major market for these vehicles.