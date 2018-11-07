Teenager Beats 127 Racers From Around the Globe to Be Crowned Drone Racing World Champion

Rudi Browning, a 15-year-old from Australia, bested 127 drone racers from 34 countries over the course of four days at the World Air Sports Federation’s (FAI) World Drone Racing Championship in Shenzhen, China. By doing so, he became an FAI World Champion and secured a $24,000 cash prize.

The Aussie teen won the FAI gold medal in a finale that was watched by tens of thousands of drone enthusiasts across the world. For Browning, the triumphant results are all the more affirming due to the fact that he’s envisioned this kind of success for a while.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” he said after Sunday’s race. “I dreamed of this, and it is incredible that it has come true. I couldn’t be happier. I am a very competitive person and I aim high. The goal was to win everything I could. A lot of luck comes into it, as well as skill, so everything came together and I am super happy.”

The final race was held in Shenzhen’s Universiade Sports Centre. The Chinese tech-city has arguably become a contender for de facto epicenter of the unmanned aerial vehicle industry, with the world’s leading drone manufacturer, DJI, headquartered there and this year’s World Drone Congress gracing the Shenzhen Convention Center.

Browning managed to defeat Austria’s Bastian Hackl, who won silver and came in second, and Latvia’s Karlie Gross who took home the bronze. The adrenaline-fueled tournament and subsequent win left Browning both positively shocked and grateful.

“I’m still shaking, actually,” he said. “I have had a lot of ups and downs in races, like everyone, and this is definitely one massive high. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

For those unfamiliar with competitive drone racing, anyone hoping to win will need to be nimble enough to pilot fast-paced UAVs around neon-lit courses, through hoops and gates, with sharp turns littered throughout and obstacles strewn about. For context, here's a pretty exciting recap of FAI's four-day championship event.