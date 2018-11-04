MIT Researchers Develop Drone Fleet Capable of Searching Forested Areas Without GPS

Next week, MIT researchers will present a paper at the International Symposium on Experimental Robotics conference which details an autonomous drone fleet capable of collaboratively searching heavily forested areas without GPS, MIT News reports.

Navigating environments autonomously is a complex technological feat in and of itself, with lack of a satellite navigation system making it all the more difficult. In the past year alone, however, we’ve seen numerous drone companies manage to bypass that hurdle by developing systems that rely on wireless communication and onboard computer processors, instead.

In MIT’s case, each quadcopter is fitted with laser-range finders that estimate the vehicle’s position, localization, and planned path. During flight, the drone’s onboard processor continuously creates individual 3D maps of its surroundings, thereby learning about nearby obstacles, movement, and clear flight paths.

Additionally, algorithms let the drone know that it has scanned areas it’s already flown through, thereby wasting no time and accurately eliminating areas of interest. This brings us to the collaborative fleet aspect of the system.

A ground-based communication hub can gather and coalesce maps collected from multiple drones, and construct an informative, precise model of the environment in need of exploration. MIT plans on implementing object detection into the final product, so that a found missing person could be tagged on that map and subsequently help responders on the ground efficiently plan a rescue operation.

Let's take a look at this system in action.