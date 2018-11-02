Buick Drivers Can Now Use Yelp to Make Restaurant Reservations From Their Dashboards

General Motors Marketplace is changing the meaning of drive-in dining. Buick drivers can now use the service to make restaurant reservations from their dashboards via Yelp.

Drivers of Marketplace-equipped Buicks can use Yelp to search for restaurants within a 25-mile radius of the car's location and make reservations for a table of up to 10 people. While many a driver has likely picked up a phone to hastily browse through Yelp reviews from behind the wheel, this is the first time Yelp Reservations has been integrated with a vehicle infotainment system, according to Buick.

Hungry drivers can search for restaurants by category (in beta testing, "American/burgers" was the most popular, Buick said), and call directly through the in-car app.