Uber Rolls out Monthly Subscription Service, Aims at Lyft by Taking Unique Approach

Uber is joining rival Lyft in offering a monthly subscription service—that being said, Uber's version, called Ride Pass, differs from Lyft in a few key ways.

Ride Pass is only available in five U.S. cities, while Lyft's subscription service is available nationwide. Riders pay $14.99 a month in Austin, Denver, Miami, and Orlando, and $24.99 a month in Los Angeles. For that price, customers get an unlimited amount of rides at a discounted rate. Uber claims riders can save up to 15 percent based on historical data.

Riders can sign up via the Uber app, where they can also track their savings and see when they need to renew (the subscription can also be set to auto-renew). Customers can cancel anytime, but they won't get a refund if they cancel in the middle of the month. Drivers get the same pay as a regularly-priced ride; Uber covers the difference.