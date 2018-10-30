Kespry and DJI Partner to Expand Mine Surveying Using Mavic 2 Pro Drone

Drone data-based solutions company Kespry has officially partnered with the world’s leading drone manufacturer DJI in order to expand its clientele of mining companies interested in more efficient surveying.

The company announced Tuesday that providing customers with the technically sophisticated yet fairly affordable DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone would allow more clients to take advantage of Kespry’s inventory management and stockpile measurement solutions.

According to a company press release, this union of aerial intelligence and functional, reliable drone hardware will enable more companies to integrate and standardize Kespry’s automated data gathering services without being deterred by the company’s own, expensive in-house Kespry 2 drones. These high-accuracy unmanned aerial vehicles, however, can be used in tandem with the Mavic 2 Pro drones, and further aid in mining site planning.

Our previous coverage of the California-based company regarded a new thermal imaging system that could assess building damage with highly precise accuracy, thereby appealing strongly to surveyors, roof inspectors, and insurance companies in general. Kespry’s partnership with DJI firmly intends to retain that precision, as the company’s platform will be able to use its wide range of sensors and analytics through Mavic 2 Pro drones without compatibility issues.

“Drone data is now the standard approach for measuring stockpiles at mine sites, however, millions of dollars are wasted through reconciling inconsistent data from different platforms and the time involved getting that data ready for analysis,” said Kespry CEO and Chairman George Mathew. “Our goal with the addition of the Mavic 2 Pro to our solution is to respond to our customers wishing to use the Kespry aerial intelligence platform across all mine sites to standardize how stockpile data is generated—lowering their costs and helping drive the profitability of every site.”

To Matthew’s point, industrial companies ranging from construction and mining to surveying and inspection have increasingly gravitated toward aerial solutions for conventionally ground-based problems. European utilities companies, for instance, have vastly ramped up their drone implementations for routine infrastructure inspections. Construction companies have even turned to DJI to maximize their construction surveying capabilities by modifying thousands of drones with machine vision software.

With Kespry offering up the same level of aerial intelligence service at a lower cost by using DJI’s commercial drones, the company aims on reaching more customers without sacrificing the quality of its product. According to Forbes, while Matthew said the price for one year of stockpile measurement will remain at $30,000, Kespry can now provide volume discounts because of its newfound partnership and access to the Mavic 2 Pro hardware.

“Using a mass-produced DJI drone does give us the opportunity to lower the price, enabling our customers to deploy more drones at more sites to capture data,” Mathew explained. To be clear, this new union is mutually beneficial, as the Shenzhen-based drone manufacturer sees positive net results stemming from the collaboration, as well.

In 2018 alone, DJI has striven to make hardware customization more accessible, partnered with WiBotic to develop wireless charging platforms, and even partnered with the South Korean Telecom to develop more reliable video streaming capabilities. DJI is clearly well aware that collaboration is sometimes more fruitful than going at a problem alone, with the Kespry situation being no different.

“Kespry’s a big piece of that strategy,” said Jan Gasparic, head of enterprise partnerships at DJI, in reference to expanding the company’s reach by meeting others on their own turf.

In the end, drones are continuing to be seen as practical, affordable tools in industries across the board. For both Kespry and DJI, this particular partnership is likely to expand each company’s reach through either affordability or awareness factors by new potential customers. Ultimately, surveying via drone is continuing to become more and more popular, and both parties here seem to be acutely aware of how important it is to get their foot in the door sooner rather than later.