Elon Musk Promises 3-Day Money Back Guarantee on Teslas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that customers can take advantage of an unusual workaround to get an extended test drive of one of Tesla's vehicles. A prospective customer contacted Musk via twitter, asking about options for test drives, stating they don't meet Tesla's age requirement of 21 to go for a test drive. Musk suggested that the customer could buy a Tesla and then return it within three days of delivery for their money back. He also said that buyers who opted for a test drive before buying can also return their car for a refund, though only within a shorter one-day window.

The tweet seems to be a clarification regarding an earlier tweet of Musk's, in which he promises customers can return their vehicles for any reason, though the previous tweet said nothing of a time window in which this would be possible.