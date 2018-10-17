Workhorse Goes Into Production on Lightweight, Electric NGEN-1000 Delivery Van

Workhorse announced Wednesday that the lightweight, all-electric NGEN-1000 delivery van is set to begin production, according to a company press release via PR Newswire.

The vehicle’s curb weight (weight without cargo) is 4,000 pounds, which is reportedly less than half of conventional diesel vans, and it retains the same 1,000-cubic-foot payload volume for cargo materials. Workhorse is confident that the reduced weight and 100-mile range will substantially shift the electric delivery vehicle industry in the company’s favor. Additionally, the NGEN-1000 is set to have four different sizes for consumers: 250, 450, 700, and 1,000-cubic-foot varieties.

“For as long as I can remember, we’ve been discussing what the future of delivery looks like and what role electric vehicles will play in that,” said Workhorse CEO Stephen S. Burns. “We are proud to say—the future is here. With an off-the-lot cost on par with traditional delivery vehicles, and substantial savings from there, we believe the NGEN will forever change the business of delivery as we know it.”

The NGEN-1000 currently uses a smaller battery pack than its previous iteration, which drastically helped reduce the vehicle’s weight. The vehicle will be produced at Workhorse’s Midwest plant, and will feature a grill-less front to distinguish it from its diesel peers. Additionally, the NGEN-1000 will have all-wheel drive, a 6,000-pound weight cargo capacity, and feature a low floor ground clearance to provide easier cargo loading and unloading.

The company has grown quite a bit in recent years. It made a first manned flight at CES last year and it’s working on the W-15 electric pickup truck. The fact that Workhorse has taken on yet another substantial project like the NGEN-1000 and entered initial production is a strong sign that the proper backing, confidence, and direction is present on the ground floor. For now, all we can do is wait for the first production models to be completed, so we can judge for ourselves just how convenient and impressive this new endeavor turned out to be.

Recently, The Drive visited Workhorse’s New York City event and got to see the company’s SureFly passenger drone first-hand. Speaking to Burns and sitting inside the drone’s cockpit affirmed this company is on the verge of producing some impressive, tangible results.