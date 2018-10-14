Report: Jaguar Considering Going All-Electric Within a Decade to Fight Tesla and Porsche

Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) is reportedly toying with the idea of changing the Jaguar marque's lineup to only electric vehicles.

Jaguar's product planning department has reportedly drawn up a scheme wherein all of its current internal combustion-powered products would be phased out within five to seven years, according to Autocar. Leading the electric charge would be a full-size luxury sedan, a replacement for the XJ.

The XJ's successor is reportedly meant to compete with the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S, but instead of fighting over who can produce the sportiest electric sedan, Jaguar would target buyers that want a more luxurious experience—emphasis will reportedly be on interior quality and a comfortable ride. Additionally, rumors of the vehicle from January claimed that it will be a five-door wagon, rather than a four-door sedan.

At the end of their model cycles in 2023, Jaguar's XE and XF will reportedly bow out for a midsize electric crossover, with a second-generation I-Pace following in 2025. The E-Pace and F-Pace are also alleged to retire that year, leaving the J-Pace as the sole internal combustion holdout until its elimination in 2027.

Of course, this is all according to a plan for the upcoming decade that has yet to be approved by Jaguar. As outlined in August, Jaguar's current course is still set for internal combustion engine development, backed by some hybridization. This power will reportedly underpin the J-Type hybrid supercar supposedly due in 2022, but electric power is not said to grace the F-Type's replacement.

The Drive contacted JLR for comment on its powertrain plans over the next decade, and we will update when we receive their response.