Self-Driving Tech Prototype Range Rover Sport Completes Trip Around Challenging UK Road

A production model Range Rover Sport modified with autonomous technology completed a lap around the Coventry Ring Road, a route that Jaguar Land Rover calls "one of the [U.K.’s] most challenging road layouts." True to its name, the two-mile route circles around the English town of Coventry, which also serves as the home of Land Rover headquarters.

"The Coventry Ring Road is known for its complicated slip roads and exits. It makes for very challenging conditions, especially when under pressure in the rush hour," says Mark Cund, Jaguar Land Rover's head of autonomous vehicle research. "Our self-driving car is not impacted by the same pressure, frustrations or fatigue that a driver may experience and so it’s capable of turning a potentially very stressful situation into a completely stress-free one."