Toyota Files Patent for 'Flying Car' With Wheels Doubling as Rotors

Toyota just filed a patent application for a “dual-mode vehicle with wheel rotors” which would essentially function as a car on the ground and a passenger drone in the skies.

We’ve seen quite a few "flying car" concepts in recent years, with most of them either going for a fixed-wing approach or opting for a quadcopter passenger drone design. This application by Toyota, however, describes a vehicle whose wheels are part of arms attached to a central pivot. In other words, when it’s time to take to the skies, these arms would shift the wheels around and let the rotors out in order to take off.

“After raising the wheel arms and wheels above the ground surface, the method includes rotating the wheel arms about the central pivot to position the wheels for use as rotors in the flight mode,” the patent explains. “In the flight mode, the method includes rotating the wheels in order to extract rotor blades positioned within the wheels to extend beyond the wheels.”