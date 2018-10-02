Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One Review: The Best Arcade Racing Game of All Time

We love racing games of all stripes (Project Cars 2 with the HTC Vive VR headset is a staff favorite), but there is a special place in our hearts for arcade racers. There's just something about a title that lets us live out our wildest automotive fantasies: launching dream cars off cliffside jumps, racing fighter jets in a 1,200-horsepower road rocket, and making a monster sleeper out of a London taxi cab. Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One and PC elevates the form by creating a diverse and extremely competitive set of structured races, all backed up by an open world where players have the freedom to do almost anything.

Everything is bigger, more larger than life this time around—and 95 percent of the time, it's proof that you can't have too much of a good thing. Overall, it's a hell of a time, no matter the season.