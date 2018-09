Gran Turismo Sport Gets Fuji Speedway and Nine New Cars in Free September Update

It's time to put down the web shooters and dust off the driving gloves, PlayStation owners, as Gran Turismo Sport is rolling out its free monthly update.

Headlining the PS4 racing title's latest content drop is the addition of Fuji Speedway, a 2.8-mile former Japanese Grand Prix venue located less than an hour away from Mt. Fuji. Currently owned by Toyota, the track is where the Lexus F performance division gets its namesake, features a back straight almost a mile long, and has been a GT series staple since Gran Turismo 4 on PlayStation 2.