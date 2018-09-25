Ikea Presents 'Spaces on Wheels' Self-Driving Technology Concepts

The concepts are intended to run on an on-demand service, similar to those already used by companies like Uber, Lyft, and Bird e-scooters. A customer would simply use their phone to hail one of these autonomous services to their location, then enjoy the amenities offered up as it travels to a set destination.

According to the concept document published on Space10's web site, "Spaces on Wheels is a playful research project that challenges the traditional idea of the car and explores how we can repurpose it to create a more fulfilling life on wheels."

While these self-driving rooms are still far from reality, Space10 has created a companion iOS app to give users an idea of how actual Spaces on Wheels may function. The app lets you "book" digital copies of the vehicles for a block of time, then uses augmented reality technology to project that virtual concept onto live footage from the iPhone's camera.