Report: Porsche Wants to Be Almost 100 Percent Electric by 2027

Porsche reportedly hopes to shift its sales volume almost exclusively over to electrified vehicles in the next several years.

German business journal Manager Magazin reports that Porsche intends to change almost all of its product lineup, including the Macan, Cayenne, Panamera, and Boxster to electric propulsion, leaving the 911 the only internal combustion-engined vehicle it sells.

The switchover of these models would reportedly occur in a window between 2022 and 2025, laying the foundation for 75 percent of Porsche sales to be electrified sometime early next decade. The following is a list of Porsche's alleged annual electrified sales volume goal by year through the 2020s.

2019: 0.2 percent

2020: 1.2 percent

2021: 6.8 percent

2022: 17.73 percent

2023: 31.2 percent

2024: 54.9 percent

2025: 78.74 percent

2026: 91.3 percent

2027: 99.9 percent

2028: 99.96 percent

2029: 99.99 percent

2030: 100 percent

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume reportedly leads the charge into electric territory, and allegedly claims that tandem development of electric and internal combustion powertrain technology is too expensive to be viable. Blume has effectively confirmed that a plug-in hybrid variant of the 911—claimed to be the brand's sole remaining product with a gasoline engine—is inevitable. However, the model will never be an electric-only vehicle, always carrying the rear-mounted flat-six for which it is famed.

The automaker's reported electric shift will begin in 2019, when its electric Taycan sedan reportedly goes on sale for $85,000 according to Car. When it arrives, the Taycan will contest for the lead of the electric vehicle industry, as all of its known specifications are close to or at the forefront of EV technology.

The Drive contacted Porsche for comment on Manager Magazin's claims, and we will update when we receive a response.