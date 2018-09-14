Report: $2B Nikola Motors Lawsuit Against Tesla Hits Snag
Nikola Motors claimed that Tesla Motors' semitruck infringed on its patent, but new developments don't make Nikola's case look good.
Nikola Motors' $2 billion patent infringement lawsuit against Tesla Motors has reportedly encountered a significant obstacle. The former filed suit against the latter in May, Nikola accusing Tesla of violating its six patents for the design of its Nikola One fuel cell hybrid semitruck. However, according to Teslarati a United States Patent and Trademark Office examiner granted Tesla a patent on its own semitruck design, acknowledging Nikola's design, but deeming the two distinguishable.
Nikola Motors specifically pointed to the Tesla Semi's wraparound windshield, body shape, door location, and other design details in its infringement suit. Nikola also claimed negative press about Tesla, specifically as pertaining to "batteries starting fires and its autonomous features causing fatal accidents," had a negative effect on its business.
Because the USPTO granted both companies patents, this reportedly added to the challenge faced by Nikola in winning its lawsuit, as Teslarati claims that Nikola will have to demonstrate that the USPTO examiner made a mistake by considering the two distinguishable. The lawsuit was originally filed shortly after Nikola issued mass refunds of customer deposits on its Nikola One truck, with the company claiming $8 billion worth of reservations by customers.
Nikola has yet to put its truck to the test, with trials expected to begin by the end of the year. Tesla on the other hand has been busy testing its own truck for months. Third-party sources have filmed the Tesla semi on the move as early as February, and it reportedly completed its first delivery run in March, according to Inside EVs, which reported that the truck was ferrying batteries between Tesla facilities to aid production.
Nikola doesn't just face a challenging court case; it too must demonstrate it actually has a truck to manufacture and sell. Again, Nikola promises testing will begin by the end of the year, so let's hope the Nikola One can prove the value of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
- RELATEDVolvo Trucks Reveals Cabless, Driverless Vera Semi ConceptThe innovative workhorse is being developed to move products around large factories and shipping sites.READ NOW
- RELATEDWalmart Buys 30 More Tesla Semis, Aims to Electrify Entire Fleet by 2028A total of 45 units makes Walmart the fifth largest holder of Tesla Semi reservations.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Rival Nikola Lands Semi-Truck Deal with King of Beers, Anheuser-BuschAnheuser-Busch has placed an order for up to 800 hydrogen-electric powered semi-trucks from Tesla rival Nikola Motors.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Semi Range Claims Have Escalated to 600 MilesThe more Mr. Musk upsells his products, the more we hope he doesn't have to eat his words.READ NOW
- RELATEDBosch's New Semi-Trailers Use Regeneration to Recharge Electric TrucksBosch's newest invention could save companies nearly $11,600 annually.READ NOW