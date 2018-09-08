A German Battery Company Gave a BMW i3 435 Miles of Range

LION claims that its Light Battery has the highest energy density available due to the modular design of the battery packs, including its unique cooling channels which can isolate batteries experiencing thermal runaway and safely vent them via a valve should their contents become gaseous.

Battery packs will be able to communicate with one another wirelessly, allowing the entire unit to be wire-free. While this may not seem that important, it particularly shines when it comes to battery pack assembly. This saves on the cost and complexity of running wires across the battery pack, as well as enables completely automated assembly of the unit. Tesla CEO Elon Musk once spoke about the complexity of assembly robots and wires, describing it as very challenging to perfect compared to a human. A person can reach out and grab a wire to connect it, whereas a robot may have difficulty assessing the position, orientation, and location of a wire.

LION's concept is interesting in a sense that it has birthed new life into BMW's existing platform. Sadly, it appears that LION is looking to become a supplier to manufacturers and not a public supplier, so obtaining a battery for your own retrofit might not be so easy. But as electric cars become more prevalent in society, LION's technology may be in one of your future cars without you even knowing.