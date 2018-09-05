Mercedes Misspoke, Issues Corrected EQC Range Estimate: 279 Miles

Mercedes-Benz has corrected its initial range estimate for its electric EQC 400 crossover from 200 to 279 miles.

The EQC was revealed in Stockholm Tuesday and its initial range estimate disappointed when compared to its chief market rivals. It looked uncompetitive at 200 miles of range. However, instead of being dead-last among its premium electric crossover competition, the EQC 400 now boasts a better range at 279 miles than both the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-Tron, both of which use larger batteries (90 and 95 kilowatt-hours) to travel 240 and 249 miles respectively.

Because premium automakers tend to lump more sound deadening and features into their products, most of their products have not yet matched the range or efficiency of mass-market vehicles in comparable body styles. The EQC 400 is the clear leader among premium crossovers, turning each kilowatt-hour into an estimated 3.5 miles of travel, while the competing Audi e-Tron manages just 2.77 miles, and the Jaguar I-Pace only 2.67.

As a consequence, however, the EQC 400 looks to have the weakest potential recharge rate of the three. The I-Pace can swallow up an 80 percent charge (about 72 kWh) in 40 minutes on a 100-kilowatt charger, which the Mercedes takes in a mere 60 percent charge (about 48 kWh) from a stronger 110-kilowatt charger in the same period. Audi says its e-Tron can fully recharge (95 kWh) in only 30 minutes on a special 150-kilowatt charging system around which it was designed, meaning it can recover range 69 percent faster than the Mercedes can. However, the Audi will need to stop again sooner, and rollout of Audi's own fast-charging infrastructure is incomplete.

If MPG-equivalent is power, then Mercedes is king for now, though every automaker appears to have an ace or two up its sleeve. Let's see who comes out on top in these next few years.