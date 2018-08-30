Uber Names Five Countries Being Considered for Flying Car Taxi Service Launch

Uber wants to bring flying taxis through its Uber Air service to Los Angeles and Dallas Fort-Worth, with demonstration flights scheduled for 2020 and an operational aerial taxi service by 2023. According to The Verge, while Dubai was originally intended to serve as Uber’s first international flying taxi launch city, that no longer seems to be the case. The company announced on Thursday that a yet unspecified city in one of the following countries will do so instead: Japan, France, Brazil, Australia, or India.

Uber says it’s going to launch the flying taxi service in the yet unnamed city in the next five years. While some remain skeptical the ride-sharing company can feasibly reach this goal and stick to its own timeline, Uber has made some significant strides in the past few years. From partnering with NASA to focus on unmanned traffic management systems for passengers drones to joining a 21-member flying car coalition in Japan that includes Airbus, Boeing and Toyota, Uber itself is certain it can stick the landing.

In practical terms, the most significant obstacles in Uber’s way are largely rooted in technology, politics and public trust. Lightweight batteries powerful yet light enough to reliably facilitate secure passenger drone trips is one issue. Having regional legislation in place that even allows for the widespread implementation of this futuristic concept is another. Ultimately, however, without trusting customers who are willing to take a chance and get into a driverless passenger drone for the first time, the service is a failure before it even takes off.

In case Uber does manage to pull this off, here's what the service would theoretically look like, in action.