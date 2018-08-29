Epson Drone Soar App Provides Augmented Reality Head-Up Display for Moverio Smart Glasses

Flying a drone is often difficult enough, and the constant need to split your focus between the unmanned aerial vehicle's live video feed on your smartphone or tablet and what the drone is actually doing above can result in some disorienting, imperfect experiences. Epson, which has worked on the Moverio augmented reality smart glass platform for quite some time now, has developed the Drone Soar app and hopes to do away with these frustrations by allowing DJI pilots to fly their drones with an informative AR experience that allows you to keep your eyes up and your piloting precise.

The concept is simple enough, albeit comprised of impressive technological advancements unavailable to use just a few short years ago. By wearing the smart glasses, users can simultaneously watch their drone soar above and look through the UAV’s camera feed. This essentially does away with the constant head tilting between the phone in your hands below and the drone you’re actually piloting above.

Additionally, the head-up display provided through the Epson Moverio BT-300 FPV Drone Edition glasses gives you an informative picture of how your vehicle is doing. This includes telemetry data, a variety of practical flight tools, the aforementioned real-time video feed and the comfort of having this all packaged into one place: right in front of your eyes.