Mercedes-Benz Teases What May Be Its EQC Electric Crossover

On Monday, Mercedes-Benz gave a glimpse of the first electric vehicle it will sell under its electric-only "EQ" marque. It promised a full unveiling of the vehicle will come in Stockholm Sep. 4.

Daimler AG confirmed to The Drive earlier this year that the EQC compact crossover will be revealed this year, suggesting the unnamed EQ product could be the EQC. A batch of trademark filings we discovered in May might reveal the powertrain tiers that will be available for the EQC; they suggest that the EQC crossover could be sold in EQC 300, 350, 360, 400, 420, and 450 variants, presumably varying based on battery pack and motor configuration or specification.