National University of Singapore Completes Solar-Powered Quadcopter Drone Flight

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has conducted Asia’s first solar-powered quadcopter flight above 32.8 feet (10 meters) of altitude last week, according to the NUS press release.

The vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone was developed by engineering students in the Innovation and Design Program (IDP). Its carbon fiber body netted a final weight of a mere 5.73 pounds (2.6kg), and it’s comprised of 148 unique silicon solar cells, four rotors, and a surface area of 43 square feet (four square meters).

“Our aircraft is extremely lightweight for its size, and it can fly as long as there is sunlight, even for hours,” said Associate Professor Aaron Danner from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. “Unlike conventional quadcopter drones, our aircraft does not rely on on-board batteries and hence it is not limited by flight time. Its ability to land on any flat surface and fly out of the ground effect in a controlled way also makes it suitable for practical implementation.”

The NUS, and the city-state as a whole, has been at the forefront of unmanned aerial vehicle technology for quite some time now. Earlier this year, the NUS’ partnership with Airbus resulted in the country’s first parcel delivery. Intel celebrated the country’s 52nd birthday with a 300-drone light show last year, and most recently, the government has given the Future Flight Consortium the go-ahead to refine and implement a wide array of urban drone applications in Singapore.

Let’s take a closer look at what the NUS has achieved here, shall we?