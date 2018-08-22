The Grand Tour Is Getting Its Own Video Game

If you're a fan of racing games like Forza but find it annoying that most of 'em don't feature nearly enough middle-aged, British men, Amazon apparently has a solution.

Yes, The Grand Tour is getting its very own video game, imaginatively titled The Grand Tour Game. Despite the less-than-amazing graphics, it won't be a free-to-play mobile affair either. Instead, it's being billed as an "episodic racing game" for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Set to release at the same time as Season 3 of the show, each weekly installment will put players in the same cars and locales featured in that week's episode of the show, Eboladrome included. It wouldn't really be a Grand Tour game without Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May so clips from the show and "original voice acting" from all three guys will also feature.