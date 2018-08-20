Hyundai 'Separated Sound Zone' Could Enable Individual Audio Without Headphones

While giving each person their own individual sound bubble may seem isolating, Hyundai claims it will actually make it easier to socialize because passengers won't have to wear headphones. Other benefits include privacy while making phone calls, and being able to use the audio system without waking up a sleeping baby in the back seat, according to Hyundai.

The automaker didn't offer much detail on how this is accomplished, but did say that the system manipulates the audio levels from individual speakers in the vehicle. Automakers have gotten pretty good at piping sound around a car's cabin, so it's not inconceivable that Hyundai could achieve individual sound zones in a production vehicle.

A Hyundai press release said the system has been in development since 2014, and that a mass-production version could be ready "within one to two years." The automaker didn't say which models would get the system first, or whether availability would also extend to sibling brand Kia and the Genesis luxury marque.