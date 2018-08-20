Icon A5 Aircraft Test Flight: Flying Into What the Future of Mobility Should Be

We soar above the new Tappan Zee Bridge spanning the Hudson River just north of Manhattan, in no particular hurry as the dramatic, canted towers drift below us. We’re flying—not at transonic speeds like the jets heading into New York's airports, but at a modest 75 mph in the two-seat amphibious airplane known as the Icon A5. Most of the cars on the bridge are going faster than we are, which is fine. My arm sits comfortably on the open window, some of the wind bleeding off the slipstream to cool us off. Down there, it’s a frantic Wednesday commute. Up here, it’s easy like Sunday morning. My co-pilot, Icon regional sales director Noah Collins, a former U.S. Navy pilot who spent years slamming E-2 Hawkeyes onto bucking aircraft carrier decks, decides he wants me to put us down nice and gently on the Hudson River. I’ve been at the controls for about 15 minutes, effortlessly steering us with just two or three fingers on the seemingly-minuscule control stick. Though not formally a pilot, I do have some flight training, as well as experience taking the controls of many small aircraft, so this isn't alien territory. But this is by far the easiest, lowest-stress flying I’ve ever done. (he airplane just seems to want to hang there in the sky, doing your bidding. That said, I’ve never done a water landing before.

Eric Adams

Still, I’m game. I throttle down the 100-horsepower Rotax 912 engine—a popular choice for small aircraft, able to run on conventional automotive fuel—set the flaps to full, make sure the landing gear is up, and aim for the water’s surface. From 1,000 feet, it seemed smooth as glass, but as we drop, the waves start to take shape and my heartbeat accelerates. The peaks and troughs scroll beneath us faster and faster as we descend. I have all the room in the world, like I’m landing on a huge, flat table, but it still feels like I’m threading the needle between wave crests. But keeping the nose up—a prominent angle-of-attack indicator on the instrument panel helps you make sure you’re not going to stall—and letting the aircraft settle on its own does the trick; suddenly, we’re on the surface, a gentle spray kicking up around us. I steer around by throttling the three-bladed prop, sitting just a few feet behind us. The A5 now feels like a huge jet-ski with wings. If this were Havasu or Powell, I’d dive in and splash around. But it’s the Hudson, so after I’m finished marveling at the fact that I just landed an airplane on a river, I simply throw the throttle forward and within a few feet, we’re flying again.

This sort of freewheeling experience is precisely what former Air Force F-16 pilot and Icon founder Kirk Hawkins envisioned when he launched the A5 just a bit more than a decade ago. He created it specifically in response to the Federal Aviation Administration’s 2004 creation of a new category of light-sport aircraft (LSA). The goal of that effort was to lower the barriers to entry for aviation by introducing airplanes that could be flown with less training, enabling pilots to get their certifications faster and at a lower cost. There are limitations to what you can do—just one other passenger, no flight in inclement weather or at night, et cetera—but you can still enjoy the thrill of flight and the reach it grants you more easily than ever before.

The A5 certainly meets the category’s qualifications, but it does more than merely capitalize on new FAA rules. In its own way, it billboards what modern mobility should be—jumping in your airplane and flying off to your friend’s lake house 100 miles away on a Sunday afternoon, or scooting over the bay to get to work, without all the hassles of traffic and routing of land- and water-based travel. To do this, it take something outrageously complex and challenging and makes it, frankly, easy. You can slap a pat little label on the A5 if you want, call it a disruptor, or the Tesla of aviation, or the Honda Civic of aviation, or the iPhone of aviation—but none of those fully do justice to what this aircraft achieves.

