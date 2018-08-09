Drone Enthusiast Builds Flying Lego Helicopter UAV

Adam Woodworth has been building fully operational, pop culture-inspired drone models for years now. As an avid Star Wars enthusiast, of course, he didn’t let those skills go to waste. Woodworth has already proven his mettle when he built functional Podracer unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as a model of the immediately recognizable Millennium Falcon. Fortunately for us, he didn’t stop there. Woodworth most recently built a functional Lego helicopter drone, according to Business Insider. For those of us who grew up on the globally beloved toy bricks and are now passionate drone enthusiasts, Woodworth’s efforts are pretty cathartic to look at.

This particular Lego drone is an odd beast, as it simultaneously looks like an enlarged miniature of a standard Lego model of yesterday, but flies just like the fully-functional UAVs of today. To be fair, the given name is a bit of a misnomer, as the helicopter’s rotor doesn’t actually work. This is basically a quadcopter drone, whose rotors are fitted to the helicopter’s landing gear. While that might seem like a cop-out to some, it’s arguably all the more impressive that Woodworth retained the aesthetics of a chopper, while hiding the drone’s rotors as creatively as possible.

As Woodworth’s Instagram account will tell you, the man is an “airplane stuff doer and aspiring foam whisperer.” You’d be forgiven to think that sentence doesn’t tell you much, besides the man’s recreational passion for aerial activities, but you’d be wrong. The helicopter isn’t actually constructed of Legos at all, in case you haven’t noticed yet, but put together with lightweight foam that enables it to fly more reliably.