DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom Specs Leaked in UK Retail Catalog

According to the BBC , U.K. retailer Argos seemingly didn’t get DJI’s memo to withhold listing any unannounced items, and prematurely spilled the beans: DJI’s Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom drones are officially on the way, with both images and technical specifications here to tide us over.

When the world’s leading commercial drone manufacturer postponed its July 18 press event earlier this month, drone enthusiasts not only wondered what sudden changes in marketing had motivated the decision, but what exact product announcements we were going to miss out on.

In the tweet, the photo on the left is our first look at the two new drone models, and as you can see, both will provide 31 minutes of flight time, nearly five miles (8 kilometers) of connectivity range and live streaming of 1080p video. The listing itself also confirms the Mavic 2 Pro has “omni-directional obstacle sensing,” which should reduce collision risks far more thoroughly than traditional obstacle avoidance in other drones with fewer or less sophisticated embedded sensors.

The Argos catalog had obviously been printed before DJI’s postponement, with a presumable lack of communication between the two parties thereafter leading to this unexpected leak. While the corporate tech giant may very well feel pretty disappointed at the sudden, unplanned reveal, a statement to CNET conveys a more relaxed, albeit public, attitude toward the whole situation.

“This pre-printed catalogue was scheduled before we postponed our ‘See the Bigger Picture’ event to ensure we can deliver high-quality, cutting-edge technology to our customers according to our standard of innovation,” DJI told CNET. “This early look just hints at the many exciting features and capabilities DJI will announce at the proper time. We look forward to giving our fans incredible drone experience as soon as we can.”

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what DJI has in tow for us, when the drone manufacturer is ready to officially unveil the models at some point this year. Stay tuned.